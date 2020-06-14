Opacity Market Cap Achieves $973,622.68 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $973,622.68 and approximately $74,611.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.01939334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00177312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00115660 BTC.

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

