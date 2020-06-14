Open Platform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,871.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $753,185.32 and $8,871.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.01915511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00177445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115410 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

