Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:OCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

