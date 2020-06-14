Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 14th total of 30,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.