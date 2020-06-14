Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $508.70 or 0.05397641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012932 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,867,334 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

