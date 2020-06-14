Pandacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $990,601.15 and approximately $7.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

