Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $112,733.29

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $112,733.29 and approximately $11,146.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,543,323 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

