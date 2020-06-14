ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,824.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00469413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

