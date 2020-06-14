PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $1.86 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 2.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,764,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,083,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $27.14. 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

