PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 18,000 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 6.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $265.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

