PAX Gold Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,711.74 or 0.18196670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.05454519 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004404 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,902 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

