Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 0.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 85.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,997,000 after purchasing an additional 476,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 93.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 27.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,936,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,859,000 after acquiring an additional 850,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,891,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $160.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.