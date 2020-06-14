Peerplays 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,380.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $140,380.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.01937437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00176984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

