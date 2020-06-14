Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 362,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a PE ratio of 442.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 108,250 shares of company stock worth $533,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

