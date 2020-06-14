PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 2.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.14% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $354,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,749. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.