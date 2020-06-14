PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $85.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.14. 947,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,844. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.