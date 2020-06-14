Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0388

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $628,142.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029769 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,404.74 or 1.00332840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00076917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.