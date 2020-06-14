Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,686.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $18,686.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,259,828 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

