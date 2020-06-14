POA Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

