Polymath Hits Market Cap of $24.89 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00470745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003362 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,270,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, UEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, DDEX, Koinex, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

