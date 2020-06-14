Populous Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Binance and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bithumb, Binance, Livecoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

