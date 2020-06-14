Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

