Pure Price Tops $0.0001 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00779984 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00166017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000685 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

