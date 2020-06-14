Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiwi from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 393,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $859.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $34.48 by ($6.36). The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 719,435 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 304,270 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Qiwi by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 286,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qiwi by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 210,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

