Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $312.99 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $167.90 million and $312.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00018477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Crex24, EXX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,497,988 coins and its circulating supply is 96,778,568 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Binance, Allcoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Coindeal, Liqui, Poloniex, Liquid, Upbit, Crex24, Ovis, ABCC, EXX, BigONE, Bitfinex, Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Coinnest, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, BCEX, Iquant, Coinsuper, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Coinone, Exrates, Kucoin, LBank, Coinrail, HBUS, OTCBTC, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

