Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.08. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $887,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.22. 122,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $209.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

