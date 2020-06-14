Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Radium has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004625 BTC on popular exchanges. Radium has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $6,406.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,047,099 coins and its circulating supply is 4,031,418 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

