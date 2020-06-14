Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 300,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 202,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

METC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.