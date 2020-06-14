Raven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $2,592.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.01937437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00176984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol .



Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

