Refereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $128,264.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01938228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00177167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115625 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

