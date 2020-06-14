Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $84,726.74 and $2.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.79 or 0.05328920 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.