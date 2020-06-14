Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,052 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Rogers worth $44,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 444,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rogers by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 3,473.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $32,174.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROG traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,831. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $183.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

