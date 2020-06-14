ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0040

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $1.51 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.21 or 0.05458682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012872 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004414 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,382,433,689 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

