SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 28.1% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $831,863.81 and $31.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00777075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029765 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00163965 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

