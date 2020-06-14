SafeInsure Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $620,391.08 and approximately $1.00 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00458775 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00069940 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009441 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006838 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,967,999 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.