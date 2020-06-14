Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €213.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €221.00 ($248.31).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRT3 shares. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($238.20) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

SRT3 traded down €3.40 ($3.82) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €288.00 ($323.60). 90,943 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €292.18 and a 200 day moving average of €229.25. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($140.11).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

