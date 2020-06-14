Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,852,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

