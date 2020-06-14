Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,620 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 412.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,233,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,747 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,185.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 687,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 666,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 925,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,854. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

