Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 413.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,676 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 1,147,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,244. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.