Selfkey Price Hits $0.0011 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, Tidex and OKEx. Selfkey has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $850,960.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.05440143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,465,841 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

