Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $13,671.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000373 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.