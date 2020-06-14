Sentivate Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,946.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $72,946.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.70 or 0.05397641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012932 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,409,812,955 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.