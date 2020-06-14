SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $167,006.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 53,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $363,735.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,950 shares of company stock worth $1,289,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in SharpSpring by 83.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 55,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.65. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

