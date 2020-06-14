Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Increases By 5.9%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $32,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $847.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

