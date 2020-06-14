Short Interest in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases By 10.3%

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 14th total of 9,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,149,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $8,440,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

OZK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 1,253,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,136. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

