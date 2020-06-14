Short Interest in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Drops By 10.8%

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 552,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 14th total of 619,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight Capital cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.73. 304,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.39. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $282.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,300,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

