Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Declines By 11.7%

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 659,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $12,114,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $15,700,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $8,071,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

