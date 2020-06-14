Short Interest in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Declines By 9.8%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 687,300 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CODA. TheStreet cut Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 20.53%.

In other news, Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $78,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

