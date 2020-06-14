Short Interest in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Declines By 8.9%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 14th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRSP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. 869,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,982. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,968 shares of company stock worth $6,575,386. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

