Short Interest in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Grows By 10.3%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 14th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Graham by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $347.84. 63,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.31 and a 200-day moving average of $482.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.